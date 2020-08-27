Walmart, P&G, the NWA Council, Crystal Bridges team up to create Community Cohesion Project

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Several Northwest Arkansas groups recognized the need to create a stronger community.

Walmart, P&G, Crystal Bridges, and the NWA Council created the Community Cohesion Project.

The goal is to make Northwest Arkansas a welcoming, comfortable, and safe place for everyone by encouraging and celebrating diversity.

One of the project leaders said the CCP will have virtual events featuring community leaders to highlight entrepreneurs and small businesses.

“Well, we’re actually just, one, getting connected with the community and the constituents groups here. Understanding what their needs are and then actually being able to provide solutions that will satisfy those needs,” said Candice Jones, director of Culture, Diversity & Inclusion at Walmart.

The virtual events will start in September. Click here for more information.