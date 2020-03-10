Walmart pledges $250,000 in response to Tennessee tornadoes

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart and The Walmart Foundation are providing $250,000 in cash and needed products to benefit those affected by the Tennessee tornadoes.

The help to support relief and recovery comes in the form of a $200,000 cash grant from the Walmart Foundation to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (CFMT) which will disperse it throughout the affected areas to local nonprofit organizations.

In addition to the cash grant, Walmart is committing up to $50,000 in products from local stores to help those in need get back on their feet.

“Our thoughts are with those impacted by the devasting tornadoes in Davidson County and surrounding areas, especially those who lost family and friends. In times like these, it’s so important to support our associates and our customers in the affected area, as well as support non-profits, first responders, local officials and government organizations that are working tirelessly to provide relief.” Julie Gehrki, Vice President of Philanthropy at Walmart

Walmart has over 40,000 associates and 151 facilities in Tennessee. At this time, all but one are currently up and running.