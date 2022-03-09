BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As Walmart enters its second week of having employees return to work at their home office, Chief People Officer Donna Morris reflected on the companies practices in being flexible with its employees.

“There’s an energy that comes from being together, one which cannot be replicated in a virtual manner,” Morris began in a blog post. “It’s the ‘buzz’ from conversations in group meetings, the spontaneous gatherings, the passing people in the hallways. While these interactions were routine two years ago, they mean so much more today after our office spaces were largely vacant because of the pandemic.”

Morris notes since last week, there has been an “energy” that has returned to campus offices across the country as associates meet to collaborate, plan and work in person on initiatives supporting Walmart’s “business priorities.”

The Bentonville-based company says its success has and will continue to come from its employees, as the company’s values include a focus on teamwork.

“We believe our people make the difference and being around each other in offices gives us the best opportunity to innovate, move with speed, and collectively deliver on serving our customers and members,” Morris wrote.

She also notes while Walmart planned and return for the post-pandemic workplace to return, it also recognized associated expectations have changed. She says the pandemic underscored the company is capable of working in a primarily virtual environment.

“We believe flexibility is critical to our future. We also believe it’s important to recognize what flexibility looks like for one associate, or one team, may look very different to others. Overall, the goal is to safely optimize our time on campus together, while empowering associates to have flexibility in the workday or workweek.”

The exception to the above statement is the Walmart Global Tech organization, the post said, as the group of associates would remain working in a primarily virtual manner while continuing to have physical space to collaborate if needed.

The retailer gives four key components to its practices and learnings:

Communication is key — Open communication is so important to change. Listen to associates/employees, ask for feedback and share what you’re learning. Be transparent. Be agile and willing to adjust — There was no playbook for navigating a pandemic and emerging from this period is the same. Determine the right game plan, be agile and willing to adjust in how to navigate it. Flexibility means something different for everyone — Flexibility brings ambiguity. It will look different based on individual circumstances, which is why we didn’t designate key times or days to be in the office. While we’re spending the majority of time working on campus, we’re embracing flexibility in its various forms with leaders playing a key role in setting expectations and role modelling. Focus on the needs of your people and your business — The “Great Reassessment” has been a challenging period with widespread reflection. Individuals are evaluating their lives, the role work plays and terms they can accept. It’s essential to consider what will appeal to your employees and meet business needs.

Morris highlights the company’s resilience, referring to its frontline workers, namely those in stores, clubs and distribution centers, as they continued serving customers physically “at work.”

“There is no substitution for being together, and while very early, we are already experiencing the benefits with campus associates working in our offices once again. We believe it’s a great time to be at Walmart and we’re excited about what’s ahead in the coming weeks, months and beyond,” she wrote.