Walmart Releases 2020 annual report and proxy statement

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart Inc. issued its 2020 Annual Report and filed its Proxy Statement in preparation for the company’s upcoming virtual Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on Wednesday, June 3.

Shareholders will be able to attend the meeting online.

There will be no physical location for the meeting and the Company is not hosting its usual Associate Celebration event to ensure everyone’s safety given the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the report.

Our associates are dedicated, resilient, creative and hard-working, and I’m honored to serve them. As I’ve visited our stores, clubs and distribution centers, I’ve heard them articulate and seen them demonstrate a ‘we’ve got this’ attitude. Times like these can be challenging financially, so we’ve supported them with a special cash bonus for all U.S. hourly associates, and we accelerated payment of the first-quarter cash bonus. The physical, financial and emotional wellbeing of our associates are priorities for us. Doug McMillion, Walmart CEO

The meeting will be Wednesday, June 3 at 10:30 a.m. CDT.

Click here for the full report.