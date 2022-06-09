BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On June 9, Walmart released its 2021 Culture, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion report, highlighting what it called “progress and areas where we can continue to grow.”

The Bentonville-based retailer cited higher rates of diversity in several key areas, including the following:

Women represented 33.8% of Walmart’s “U.S. officers” in fiscal year 2022, up from 31.8%.

“People of Color have also seen gains,” the report notes, adding that this group represented 26.6% of U.S. officers, compared to 24.88% in FY2020.

People of Color also make up almost half of U.S. hourly associates at 49.33%, an increase of 3.38% since FY2020. The number of management associates in that group also rose in FY2022, from 35.92% in FY2020 to 38.51%.

“Our focus on inclusion feels even more important than ever as we recently witnessed the heartbreaking and horrific events in Uvalde, Texas,” a Walmart press release states. “The preceding week, a racially motivated attack targeting African Americans in Buffalo, New York, underscored the nation’s long-standing and deep-seated issues related to injustice, inequity and fairness. These open wounds continue to inflict pain and unfortunately aren’t isolated occurrences.”

The release stated that Walmart will “continue to actively seek solutions,” and noted that it will host a Racial Equity Milestone Meeting on June 22.

Walmart has a page dedicated to Culture, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion here. It includes the 2021 annual report and key takeaways from it.