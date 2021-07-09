BENTONVILLE, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart released its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance summary and launched a new “living” ESG reporting site.

According to a news release from the retailer, the new approach to ESG reporting for Walmart includes detailed issue briefs and data tables as well as the 2021 ESG Summary highlighting progress against goals for the first fiscal year of 2021.

Walmart says it hired 500,000 associates. It says many of those had been displaced from other jobs due to the pandemic.

The retailer says it has sourced more than $13 billion worth of goods and services from 2,900 suppliers for its U.S. business.

According to the release, Walmart achieved a 12.1% reduction in Scopes 1 and 2 emissions, compared to the 2015 baseline. The retailer says it is targeting zero emissions across its global operations by 2040 without relying on carbon offsets.