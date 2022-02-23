BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart released its COVID-19 one-year vaccine report Wednesday, outlining its approach to fighting the pandemic and keeping communities safe and healthy.

A press release highlights the various accomplishments Walmart has achieved in the last year, including:

Administered tens of millions of vaccines with 80% being delivered in medically underserved communities as classified by the HRSA

Initiated partnerships with many local organizations including school districts, community organizations, long term care facilities and more to reach underserved and rural communities and other eligible populations with education and vaccination opportunities

Created useful tools to make vaccination information and appointments more broadly accessible to all communities, including those that are underserved and particularly vulnerable. A few examples include the Walmart.com and Samsclub.com online scheduler that is available in English and Spanish and CVENT phone scheduling tool that provides access to those without consistent access to internet

Increased vaccination access with a “Get Out the Vaccine” plan, modeled after “Get Out the Vote” that employed grassroots and community partnerships, corporate partners, internal operations, media and others with the goal of sharing information and helping people make an informed choice about getting vaccinated

Identified voices with credibility and trust with diverse populations throughout the country, including medical professionals, to share the safety and efficacy of the vaccine

Walmart executive vice president for Health & Wellness, Dr. Cheryl Pegus, said the past year has been challenging for all Americans and the Bentonville-based retailer is proud to have done its part in helping fight the pandemic. “At the heart of our efforts are our communities where we live and work and we have worked to meet people where they are to make an impact during the pandemic,” she said.