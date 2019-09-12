Walmart rolling out Delivery Unlimited subscription

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Walmart has plans to expand the reach of Delivery Unlimited, a grocery delivery membership option for customers, to 1,400 stores later this fall.

According to a press release, the program gives customers the option to pay a yearly $98 fee or a monthly $12.95 fee to receive unlimited Walmart grocery delivery orders. Customers will continue to have the option to pay a per-delivery fee, without a membership.

“Grocery delivery takes convenience to a new level, and our customers love it. With delivery Unlimited, we’re providing incredible value for our customers and leveraging our unique assets to save them both time and money,” said Janey Whiteside, chief customer officer, Walmart.

The retailer began piloting Delivery Unlimited in four markets, Houston, Miami, Salt Lake City and Tampa, earlier this year. Based on the positive response of customers, Walmart is expanding the program to all 200 metro areas where grocery delivery is available today.

As the company continues to expand its grocery delivery service, Delivery Unlimited will expand. The service will be available in more than 1,600 stores and more than 50 percent of the country by the end of the year.

The membership comes with a free 15-day trial.

Grocery delivery builds on Walmart’s grocery pickup service that allows customers to order their groceries online and pick them up in stores without ever getting out of their cars. Grocery pickup is available in nearly 3,000 stores.