Walmart, Sam’s Club offering walk-in vaccinations at 124 pharmacies in Arkansas

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Tuesday, March 17, 2020 file photo shows a Walmart in Warrington, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart and Sam’s Club announced a new milestone in its vaccination rollout on Tuesday as shots are now available to customers and employees in all of their 5,100 pharmacies nationwide.

According to a release posted on the Bentonville-based retailer’s corporate blog, all Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy locations nationwide are now accepting walk-in vaccine appointments, as supply allows, including 124 locations across Arkansas.

Walmart pharmacies are open seven days a week, while Sam’s Club pharmacies are closed on Sunday. They are administering the Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. According to Walmart, you are not required to be a member to receive the shot at Sam’s Club.

The company continues to accept pre-scheduled appointments for vaccinations.

Appointments can be made at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid.

