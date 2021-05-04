Walmart, Sam’s Club offering walk-in vaccinations at 124 pharmacies in Arkansas

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart and Sam’s Club announced a new milestone in its vaccination rollout on Tuesday as shots are now available to customers and employees in all of their 5,100 pharmacies nationwide.

According to a release posted on the Bentonville-based retailer’s corporate blog, all Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy locations nationwide are now accepting walk-in vaccine appointments, as supply allows, including 124 locations across Arkansas.

Vaccines are being administered at Walmart and Sam’s Club locations via both walk-up and pre-scheduled appointments. We’re continuing to provide convenient options for customers to get protected against COVID-19 where they already shop. https://t.co/fWXc9SycdS pic.twitter.com/Ev4HA08L8x — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) May 4, 2021

Walmart pharmacies are open seven days a week, while Sam’s Club pharmacies are closed on Sunday. They are administering the Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. According to Walmart, you are not required to be a member to receive the shot at Sam’s Club.

The company continues to accept pre-scheduled appointments for vaccinations.

Appointments can be made at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid.