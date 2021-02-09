Walmart, Sam’s Club pharmacies in Arkansas to administer COVID-19 vaccines

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (news release) – Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines in Arkansas through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program on February 12, 2021.

Eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment via the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites once appointments are available, making it convenient to get vaccinated while allocation lasts.

Vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Arkansas which can be found on the Arkansas Department of Health website.

More than 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in 22 states are receiving federal vaccine allocations this week, with an emphasis on locations that reach customers in underserved communities with limited access to healthcare.

While initial vaccine supply is limited, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacists and technicians stand ready to help expand vaccine access across the country.

“Ninety percent of the country lives within ten miles of a Walmart. We’re committed to helping people live better – and healthier lives – in Arkansas, and we take that role very seriously,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Executive Vice President, Health & Wellness. “We want to help the country re-open, but we can only achieve that through widespread COVID-19 vaccination. We’re proud to work together with the federal government, states, communities, customers and associates to expand access to the vaccine and reach that goal.”

Walmart is partnering with the CDC and states to move as quickly as possible to help administer vaccines to eligible populations in participating states. For a list of stores in each state administering the vaccine under the federal agreement, visit www.corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine

In addition to the 22 states where Walmart will support the vaccination efforts as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, the retailer is also currently administering vaccinations under the jurisdication allocation in 11 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

Vaccine supply and eligibility will vary based on state and local guidelines.