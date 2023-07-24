ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart and Sam’s Club raised $1.4 million during its six-week annual campaign for Arkansas Children’s through Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

According to a press release from Arkansas Children’s Foundation, from June 12-14, shoppers donated at registers, online and through creative fundraising efforts held at individual stores across the United States and Canada.

The release says the overall campaign raised more than $40 million or 22% more than the previous campaign.

“We are thrilled by this news,” said Enid Olvey, president of Arkansas Children’s Foundation. “Donations like this continue to support Arkansas Children’s most urgent needs. We are grateful to see the collective efforts from shoppers adding up to impactful support.”