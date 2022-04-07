BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As climate-related events increase in frequency and severity, Walmart is sharing insight from its response to past disasters and preparations for future ones.

In a summit on April 7, the retail giant outlined future investments in non-profits that are working to improve readiness for disaster response in communities.

American Red Cross CEO Gail McGovern was part of a panel discussion at the Home Office. She says it’s important to have collaboration in severe weather events so all communities can benefit.

“I’m here to tell you it’s impossible to do it by yourself,” McGovern said. “It takes a village to respond to a large disaster. It’s a community helping people together.”

The retailer also announced a $5 million commitment to support non-profits providing hot meals, emergency relief, and clean-up effort assistance.