Walmart staff must wear masks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Businesses that are still open continue to put additional steps in place to protect its employees and customers.

Walmart announced Friday, April 17, that associates will begin wearing face masks.

Associates are able to bring their own masks or will be provided one following the daily health screen and temperature check.

Customers we spoke to say they support keeping workers safe.

“I think it should be a choice, but if it’s to help keep them healthy and keep them working, that’s fine with me,” Walmart customer Dalton said.

The new requirement started today and applies to the stores, clubs, distribution and fulfillment centers, as well as the corporate offices.