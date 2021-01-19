Walmart to offer Western Union money transfers

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Shoppers wait in line to pay for their purchases at a Walmart store in Los Angeles, California on November 24, 2009, a few days before Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving which kicks off the holiday shopping season. Retailers are hoping doorbuster deals will stimulate sales despite the weak economy. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart and Western Union announced on Tuesday a new agreement that will soon enable, for the first time, Western Union money transfer services at Walmart stores across the country.

The services, which will include domestic and international money transfers, bill payments, and money orders, will be offered at more than 4,700 Walmart stores with rollout scheduled to begin in spring of 2021.

Walmart says the move will allow its customers the opportunity to move money to family and loved ones “almost anywhere across the world.”

Customers will have the option of their money transfers being paid out in minutes across more than 550,000 retail locations or into billions of bank accounts, wallets or cards. Millions of Americans rely on Walmart’s transparent, Every Day Low Price strategy to help customers conduct essential financial activities through a marketplace offering. With the addition of Western Union, Walmart customers will be presented with more choice, convenience and access than ever before

Walmart and Western Union Enter Agreement to Offer Western Union Money Transfers at Walmart

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers