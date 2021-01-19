Walmart to offer Western Union money transfers

Shoppers wait in line to pay for their purchases at a Walmart store in Los Angeles, California on November 24, 2009, a few days before Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving which kicks off the holiday shopping season. Retailers are hoping doorbuster deals will stimulate sales despite the weak economy. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart and Western Union announced on Tuesday a new agreement that will soon enable, for the first time, Western Union money transfer services at Walmart stores across the country.

The services, which will include domestic and international money transfers, bill payments, and money orders, will be offered at more than 4,700 Walmart stores with rollout scheduled to begin in spring of 2021.

Money transfers from @WesternUnion will soon be available at Walmart Stores nationwide, giving customers access to more payout locations than ever before. https://t.co/e7tE0BSFq9 pic.twitter.com/ksEtRNHpzO — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) January 19, 2021

Walmart says the move will allow its customers the opportunity to move money to family and loved ones “almost anywhere across the world.”