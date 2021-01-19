Walmart to offer Western Union money transfers

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart and Western Union announced on Tuesday a new agreement that will soon enable, for the first time, Western Union money transfer services at Walmart stores across the country.
The services, which will include domestic and international money transfers, bill payments, and money orders, will be offered at more than 4,700 Walmart stores with rollout scheduled to begin in spring of 2021.
Walmart says the move will allow its customers the opportunity to move money to family and loved ones “almost anywhere across the world.”
Customers will have the option of their money transfers being paid out in minutes across more than 550,000 retail locations or into billions of bank accounts, wallets or cards. Millions of Americans rely on Walmart's transparent, Every Day Low Price strategy to help customers conduct essential financial activities through a marketplace offering. With the addition of Western Union, Walmart customers will be presented with more choice, convenience and access than ever before