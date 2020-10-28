Walmart Supercenters to host interactive Trick-or-Treat drive-thru experience

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart knows its customers and their families may be looking for new and exciting ways to celebrate Halloween differently this year.
For customers seeking a safe, less traditional Halloween celebration, Walmart hosting an interactive Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat experience that’s socially distanced and contact-free.
Kids of all ages and parents are invited to dress up and drive to Walmart for this free event.
Locations:
Bentonville Walmart Supercenter
406 S Walton Blvd
Bentonville, AR, 72712
Wednesday, Oct. 28th from 2-7 p.m.
Rogers Walmart Supercenter
2110 W Walnut Street
Rogers, AR, 72756
Thursday, Oct. 29th from 2-7p.m.
Fayetteville Walmart Supercenter
2875 W Martin Luther King
Fayetteville, AR, 72704
Thursday, Oct. 29th from 1-7p.m.
Rogers Walmart Supercenter
4208 Pleasant Crossing Blvd
Rogers, AR, 72758
Friday, Oct. 30th from 2-7 p.m.
Bentonville Walmart Supercenter
406 S Walton Blvd
Bentonville, AR, 72712
Friday, Oct. 30th from 1-7 p.m.
Fayetteville Walmart Supercenter
3919 No. Mall Ave
Fayetteville, AR, 72703
Saturday, Oct. 31st from 2-7 p.m.
Rogers Walmart Supercenter
4208 Pleasant Crossing Blvd
Rogers, AR, 72758
Saturday, Oct. 31st from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.