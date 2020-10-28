Walmart Supercenters to host interactive Trick-or-Treat drive-thru experience

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart knows its customers and their families may be looking for new and exciting ways to celebrate Halloween differently this year.

For customers seeking a safe, less traditional Halloween celebration, Walmart hosting an interactive Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat experience that’s socially distanced and contact-free.

Kids of all ages and parents are invited to dress up and drive to Walmart for this free event.

Locations:

Bentonville Walmart Supercenter

406 S Walton Blvd

Bentonville, AR, 72712

Wednesday, Oct. 28th from 2-7 p.m.

Rogers Walmart Supercenter

2110 W Walnut Street

Rogers, AR, 72756

Thursday, Oct. 29th from 2-7p.m.

Fayetteville Walmart Supercenter

2875 W Martin Luther King

Fayetteville, AR, 72704

Thursday, Oct. 29th from 1-7p.m.

Rogers Walmart Supercenter

4208 Pleasant Crossing Blvd

Rogers, AR, 72758

Friday, Oct. 30th from 2-7 p.m.

Bentonville Walmart Supercenter

406 S Walton Blvd

Bentonville, AR, 72712

Friday, Oct. 30th from 1-7 p.m.

Fayetteville Walmart Supercenter

3919 No. Mall Ave

Fayetteville, AR, 72703

Saturday, Oct. 31st from 2-7 p.m.

Rogers Walmart Supercenter

4208 Pleasant Crossing Blvd

Rogers, AR, 72758

Saturday, Oct. 31st from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.