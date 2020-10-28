Walmart Supercenters to host interactive Trick-or-Treat drive-thru experience

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart knows its customers and their families may be looking for new and exciting ways to celebrate Halloween differently this year.

For customers seeking a safe, less traditional Halloween celebration, Walmart hosting an interactive Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat experience that’s socially distanced and contact-free.

Kids of all ages and parents are invited to dress up and drive to Walmart for this free event.

Locations:          

Bentonville Walmart Supercenter
406 S Walton Blvd
Bentonville, AR, 72712
Wednesday, Oct. 28th from 2-7 p.m.

Rogers Walmart Supercenter
2110 W Walnut Street
Rogers, AR, 72756
Thursday, Oct. 29th from 2-7p.m.

Fayetteville Walmart Supercenter
2875 W Martin Luther King
Fayetteville, AR, 72704
Thursday, Oct. 29th from 1-7p.m.

Rogers Walmart Supercenter
4208 Pleasant Crossing Blvd
Rogers, AR, 72758
Friday, Oct. 30th from 2-7 p.m.

Bentonville Walmart Supercenter
406 S Walton Blvd
Bentonville, AR, 72712
Friday, Oct. 30th from 1-7 p.m.

Fayetteville Walmart Supercenter
3919 No. Mall Ave
Fayetteville, AR, 72703
Saturday, Oct. 31st from 2-7 p.m.

Rogers Walmart Supercenter
4208 Pleasant Crossing Blvd
Rogers, AR, 72758
Saturday, Oct. 31st from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers