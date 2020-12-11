Walmart surprises customer with holiday gifts

A Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – One lucky shopper in Bentonville received a surprise Christmas gift today.

The Walmart Neighborhood Market on Southwest Regional Airport Boulevard gave away a Christmas dinner with all the fixings.

A random customer was chosen and Santa brought everything out to their car.

Kate Gaffigan was chosen to receive the dinner.

“It’s a really big surprise. You know, we’re a young family with young kids, so anything that can help with the monthly budget is a really big deal. And, I’m just so thankful for Walmart for reaching out to their customers and giving back to us,” she said.

Kate said this gift made her day just a little less stressful.

