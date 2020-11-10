Walmart teams up with Cruise for electric self-driving deliveries

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart announced a new partnership to promote automated, contactless delivery Tuesday.

The Bentonville-based retailer will be partnering with self-driving car company Cruise to pioneer self-driving delivery vehicles.

Beginning in early 2021, customers will be able to place orders from their local Walmart store and have their items delivered contact-free via one of Cruise’s all-electric self-driving cars.

Walmart officials said in a statement Tuesday that the Cruise partnership is a major advancement both technologically and for the retail industry.

“You’ve seen us test drive with self-driving cars in the past, and we’re continuing to learn a lot about how they can shape the future of retail,” said Tom Ward, Walmart Senior Vice Presdient of Customer Product, “We’re excited to add Cruise to our lineup of autonomous vehicle pilots as we continue to chart a whole new roadmap for retail.”

An expected launch date has not yet been announced.