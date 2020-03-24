FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart temporarily raises pay for new fulfillment center workers.

The announcement was made today as the store is looking to hire 150,000 new associates at its stores, clubs, and centers through the end of May in response to the current environment amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The $2 pay increase would be for all hourly associates at fulfillment centers now through Memorial Day.

Three thousand associates are needed in Arkansas.

The customary two-week process will be reduced to 24 hours.