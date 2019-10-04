Walmart testing new approach to employee health plans

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Walmart is testing a new, hi-tech approach to employee health plans.

Those at Walmart are using data analytics to provide associates something other employers aren’t, a news release states. They’re giving employees access to objective data about NWA doctors so they can decide who is truly the best doctor for them.

The NWA pilot program is known as Featured Providers.

Adam Stavisky, senior vice president of U.S. benefits said Walmart uses a Embold Health.

Embold Health collects data on 150 million Americans. The data is refreshed quarterly and analyzes performance.

“Those doctors with a track record of providing the best care… we’re now featuring those doctors for a number of specialties here in the market,” Stavisky said.





