Walmart testing robotic vehicle for Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Walmart is testing new and innovative capabilities for its future.

An autonomous car is being tested to drive customer orders on a two-mile route between two Bentonville Walmart stores.

A law passed during March in Arkansas allows autonomous vehicles on roads.

Walmart execs said they hope to learn more about the logistics so they may add more autonomous vehicles.

Tom Ward, senior vice president of digital operations at Walmart said those with the company are exploring a few pilot projects with self-driving car company, Gatik.