BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The first Walmart pickup and delivery-only location on Dodson Road in Bentonville is shutting down on Feb. 17.

The 35 employees currently working at the store will be eligible for transfer to another store.

The Bentonville-based retailer says the store has “not performed as well as we hoped.”

It also said customers will be able to have the same services at other locations in the area.