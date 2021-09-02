Walmart to donate $10 million for victims of Ida, other natural disasters

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart announced they will be donating $10 million to help assist victims of Hurricane Ida and other natural disasters.

According to a press release from the company, Walmart is launching a register campaign to support the American Red Cross at all Walmart and Sam’s Clubs across the U.S. between September 2-8.

The company will match dollar-for-dollar customer donations up to $5 million through the close of business on Wednesday, September 8. Customers and members will have the opportunity to donate any amount, or round-up their purchase to the nearest dollar with the change going to the American Red Cross to support communities impacted by hurricanes, floods and fires in 2021

The register campaign is in addition to the $5 million commitment for response efforts to Hurricane Ida announced Monday, for a total of up to $10 million from Walmart, the Walmart Foundation and Sam’s Club to help with disaster relief and response.

You can check store closures and facility status updates on Walmart’s website.