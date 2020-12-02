Walmart to eliminate $35 free shipping minimum for Walmart+ members

by: Nexstar Media Wire

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (NEXSTAR) – Walmart announced the company is treating Walmart+ members to free shipping without the $35 minimum on Walmart.com orders starting this week.

The big box retailer announced that, starting Dec. 4, Walmart+ members will also receive free next-day and two-day shipping on items shipped by Walmart, regardless of the dollar amount.

“It feels like a life hack is needed now more than ever and Walmart+ is here to help,” said Janey Whiteside, chief customer officer, Walmart. “No other membership allows customers across the country to get everything from gingerbread cookies and eggnog to holiday decorations and toys delivered for free as soon as the same day. Walmart+ is designed to make life easier – giving customers an option to not have to sacrifice on cost or convenience.” 

According to a Walmart news release:

“Walmart+ members will receive free next-day and two-day shipping on items shipped by Walmart no matter the basket total. Prices on items will remain the same, true to Walmart’s every day low price promise. Delivery from Walmart stores on items like groceries will still carry a $35 minimum.”

“Customers have been clear – they want this benefit. Being able to toss an item into your cart, regardless the total, and checkout right away lets them knock little things off their to do list in no time,” added Whiteside.

Walmart+ benefits also include fuel discounts and the ability to use the company’s Scan and Go technology, allowing customers to checkout with their phone inside the store without having to wait for a cashier.

A Walmart+ membership costs $98 per year.

