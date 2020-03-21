Walmart to hire 150,000 new associates

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. Walmart is reporting disappointing fourth-quarter profits and sales. The nation’s largest retailer says that sales at its U.S. stores heading into the holiday season were weaker than expected. It also said that social unrest in Chile hurt its business. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart is looking to hire 150,000 new associates through the end of May in response to the current environment amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This is 3,000 Arkansans. Already the largest private employer in the United States the retail giant said the roles will be “temporary at first, but many will convert to permanent roles over time.”

The company said it’s hiring for positions at its stores, clubs, distributions centers, and fulfillment centers and it’s implementing a new process to dramatically expedite the hiring process for some key roles, including cashiers and stockers.

The customary two-week process will be reduced to 24 hours.