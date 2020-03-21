Walmart to hire 150,000 new associates

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart is looking to hire 150,000 new associates through the end of May in response to the current environment amid the coronavirus pandemic.
This is 3,000 Arkansans. Already the largest private employer in the United States the retail giant said the roles will be “temporary at first, but many will convert to permanent roles over time.”
The company said it’s hiring for positions at its stores, clubs, distributions centers, and fulfillment centers and it’s implementing a new process to dramatically expedite the hiring process for some key roles, including cashiers and stockers.
The customary two-week process will be reduced to 24 hours.