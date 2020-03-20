Walmart to hire 150,000 new employees

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart is looking to hire 150,000 new associates through the end of May in response to the current environment amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Already the largest private employer in the United States, the retail giant says the roles will “be temporary at first, but many will convert to permanent roles over time.”

“We know millions of Americans who are usually employed at this time are temporarily out of work, and at the same time we’re currently seeing strong demand in our stores,” said Doug McMillon, president and CEO at Walmart.

The company says it’s hiring positions at its stores, clubs, distribution centers, and fulfillment centers, and it’s implementing a new process to dramatically expedite the hiring process for some key roles, including cashiers and stockers. The usual two-week process will be reduced to 24 hours.

Anyone interested in a position can apply at https://careers.walmart.com/.