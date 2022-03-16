BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart announced plans Wednesday to hire more than 50,000 U.S. associates this Q1 of 2022, according to Jimmy Carter, Walmart Corporate Affairs & Global Communications.

Applicants will be considered for a variety of store, club, supply, chain and corporate tech roles that support the Bentonville-based retailer’s “growing business and how customers want to be served today.

“There’s never been a better time to work at Walmart – for any job,” said Carter. “With 2.3 million associates worldwide and a reach that extends across the globe, working at Walmart gives you the opportunity to make an impact at scale you can’t anywhere else – no matter what your professional field is.”

The global tech team will reportedly hire thousands of engineers, data scientists and tech experts as the corporation puts an emphasis on attracting “strong tech talent” to continue evolving business.

Carter notes Walmart’s starting wage is now as high as $30 an hour for select roles in certain markets and gives reasons why one may want to consider a career with the retailer:

Those interrested can apply and be on the job in as little as 24 hours.

There’s an unparalleled path for career growth. On average, entry-level associates promote to new roles in around seven months, and 75% of our salaried managers started in hourly roles.

Access to great benefits from day one, including medical, vision and dental insurance for as low as $31.40 per month, paid time off, 401(k) matching, no-cost counseling. Also access to a free college degree to help you take the next step in your career, with Walmart paying for 100% of tuition and books through its Live Better U program.

New jobs being created as we find new ways to serve customers. This year, InHome delivery services will be scaled to nearly 40 new markets and hire more than 3,000 associates to the new role of InHome delivery driver.

This comes on top of a record-setting year as Walmart flexed to serve customers, members and communities during another year of the unexpected. Last year, the company added more than 13,000 pharmacy technicians and hired more truck drivers (over 4,500) and pharmacists/pharmacy managers (5,500) than any other year in company history to meet increased demand from customers.

“From the personal shoppers in our stores, to unloaders in our supply chain facilities, to truck drivers in our private fleet, to the hundreds of unique corporate roles across nearly every field and industry, there’s a path for everyone to build a successful career at Walmart while making a positive difference in peoples’ lives around the world,” Carter said.

Open roles can be applied for at www.careers.walmart.com.