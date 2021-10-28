Walmart to hold supply chain hiring event in Bentonville on November 3-4

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart announced that a supply chain hiring event will be held at 5801 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd. in Bentonville on November 3-4, from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The Bentonville-based retailer announced in a press release that it will be filling a wide range of roles, including lift drivers and order-fillers at grocery facilities, order-fillers and shipping loaders at Ambient facilities, diesel technicians and drivers at transportation facilities, and warehouse workers and power equipment operators in fulfillment facilities.

The local hiring event is part of a nationwide hiring event that will take place across 38 states and over 130 cities on November 3-4 in an effort to hire thousands of supply chain associates.

The press release states that the retailer offers an average supply chain associate wage of $20.37 an hour based on position, shift and schedule.

Applicants can text 240240 to apply by phone or visit walmartcareers.com/hiringevent to learn about positions and events nearby.