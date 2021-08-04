Walmart to host back-to-school rallies in Northwest Arkansas

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart is hosting four free back-to-school rallies in Northwest Arkansas from August 12-15, 2021, according to a release from the retailer on Wednesday.
Participants in the “Here We Go” events will be given bags to fill with free school samples, practice their first day of school smiles at a photo wall, and “shop for all the essentials needed to ace the new year.”
The events will take place at the following stores and dates:
- August 12 – 2110 West Walnut, Rogers
- August 13 – 4870 Elm Springs Rd., Springdale
- August 14 – 405 South Walton Blvd., Bentonville
- August 15 – 3919 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville
Each event will run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. CT.
On August 14 in Bentonville, families will also be invited into activity tents to make back-to-school crafts.