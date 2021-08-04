Walmart to host back-to-school rallies in Northwest Arkansas

FILE – In this March 31, 2020 file photo, a woman pulls groceries from a cart to her vehicle outside of a Walmart store in Pearl, Miss. Walmart is teaming with the General Motors’ Cruise autonomous vehicle unit to test automated package delivery in Arizona. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart is hosting four free back-to-school rallies in Northwest Arkansas from August 12-15, 2021, according to a release from the retailer on Wednesday.

Participants in the “Here We Go” events will be given bags to fill with free school samples, practice their first day of school smiles at a photo wall, and “shop for all the essentials needed to ace the new year.”

The events will take place at the following stores and dates:

August 12 – 2110 West Walnut, Rogers

August 13 – 4870 Elm Springs Rd., Springdale

August 14 – 405 South Walton Blvd., Bentonville

August 15 – 3919 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville

Each event will run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. CT.

On August 14 in Bentonville, families will also be invited into activity tents to make back-to-school crafts.