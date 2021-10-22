Walmart to increase work on corporate campus starting November 8

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart announced that employees will transition to working together in the campus offices on a more regular basis starting the week of November 8.

According to a memo sent out sent to all U.S.-based campus employees by Donna Morris, Walmart Chief People Officer, the Global Tech team will continue their primarily virtual way of working. Walmart will provide the Global Tech team employees with more information regarding specific areas of the business in the future.

“While technology has enabled us to succeed while working virtually throughout the pandemic, there is no substitution for being in the offices together,” said Morris.

In a previous memo, Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon announced that associates who work in multiple facilities and campus office associates needed to be vaccinated or have an approved accommodation by October 4.

This policy does not apply to associates that work in stores, clubs, fulfillment centers and distribution centers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers