Walmart to increase work on corporate campus starting November 8

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart announced that employees will transition to working together in the campus offices on a more regular basis starting the week of November 8.

According to a memo sent out sent to all U.S.-based campus employees by Donna Morris, Walmart Chief People Officer, the Global Tech team will continue their primarily virtual way of working. Walmart will provide the Global Tech team employees with more information regarding specific areas of the business in the future.

“While technology has enabled us to succeed while working virtually throughout the pandemic, there is no substitution for being in the offices together,” said Morris.

In a previous memo, Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon announced that associates who work in multiple facilities and campus office associates needed to be vaccinated or have an approved accommodation by October 4.

This policy does not apply to associates that work in stores, clubs, fulfillment centers and distribution centers.