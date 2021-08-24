Walmart to launch delivery service for other businesses

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A shopper loads items into her car in the parking lot of a Walmart in Willow Grove, Pa., Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Walmart says it will start commercializing its delivery service, using contract workers, autonomous vehicles and even drones to deliver other retailers’ products directly to their customers’ homes as fast as just a few hours. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart is commercializing its delivery service, helping businesses of all sizes deliver products directly to their customers’ homes as fast as just a few hours.

The nation’s largest retailer says it will use contract workers and even drones to pick up products directly from other retailers and then deliver them to customers’ doorsteps.

The shift pits Walmart against the likes of Uber, DoorDash and other delivery services.

It comes as Walmart increasingly moves to expand its sources of profits and revenues beyond its core retail businesses.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers