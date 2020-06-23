Walmart to open health center in Northwest Arkansas

Workers sanitize items outside a Walmart that has been closed following the deaths of three people connected to the store after they were infected with the new coronavirus and at least six more employees have tested positive for COVID-19, Friday, April 24, 2020, in Aurora, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The world’s largest retailer is opening a new health center in Northwest Arkansas.

The Walmart Health Center is located inside the supercenter on Elm Springs Road just off I-49 in Springdale.

It will be a one-stop-shop for primary care, dental care, vision and hearing services.

Walmart said its goal is to carry out a more integrated and consumer-friendly health experience.

“90% of Americans live within 10 miles of a Walmart, so why not include affordable, transparent, low-cost health care that we can provide to our customers and patients so we can help them live better and save money,” said Justin Spinks, Market Director for Walmart Health.

The grand opening is on Wednesday, June 24.

This is only the fourth Walmart Health Center in the country, and the other three are in Georgia.

The center will be open seven days a week.