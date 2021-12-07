Walmart to participate in WIC online ordering pilot from USDA, Gretchen Swanson Center for Nutrition

The aromatherapy room spray was sold at about 55 Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com from February 2021 through October 2021. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart announced December 3 it is participating in the USDA and Gretchen Swanson Center for Nutrition’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) online pilot program in Massachusetts and Washington.

According to a news release from the retailer, the pilot will make it easier and more convenient for customers in Massachusetts and Washington to order and pay for WIC eligible items online using their electronic benefits card.

Walmart says the program goes live in 2022 and expects to expand the offering to more states in the future in the same way the company has scaled its SNAP online purchase program.

More information about the WIC online ordering grant can be found here.