Walmart to spend 2 percent of budget with black-owned media businesses

A Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart it is allocating 2 percent of its budget to black-owned media businesses as part of the retailer’s efforts to advance racial equity within the company, according to a press release.

Walmart says it has created a Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Review Board to make sure diversity and inclusion is at the highest importance regarding their products.

According to the release, Walmart will make certain 40 percent of all production directors and photographers as well as the crew will be women or under-represented minorities.

The retailer says it is working with its agency partners to make sure their teams reflect the same diversity.

Walmart says it has sourced more than $13.1 billion in goods and services from diverse suppliers.

