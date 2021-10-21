Walmart updates delivery service for holidays; closing for Thanksgiving

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart announced it has updated its delivery service for the upcoming holiday season and says it will be closed for Thanksgiving Day.

According to a news release from the retailer, it will be extending delivery hours by two. Deliveries will be made until 10 p.m. local time.

Walmart says customers will be able to place orders up to 6 p.m. for same day or next day deliveries. Customers will also be able to amend orders after they are placed.

The retailer will also be adding more delivery time frames to place an order. Walmart says this will be done through a new feature in the Spark Driver app.

The app’s Shopping and Delivery feature gives service providers the option to shop and deliver customers’ orders. Walmart says if existing delivery time frames are full, it can still offer delivery times.

Customers can pay $7.95-$9.95 for a one-time delivery and an additional $10 fee to get their order in two hours or less with Express delivery, according to the release. Walmart+ members will continue to have access to unlimited free deliveries.

For Express delivery, Walmart+ members will pay the Express fee.

Walmart says more items are are eligible for delivery.

The company has added delivery of oversized items. Walmart also expanded the number of stores offering pickup and delivery on alcohol.

Walmart says it will be closed for Thanksgiving Day, November 25. Pickup and delivery from stores will operate as normal November 24 and will resume November 26 at noon.