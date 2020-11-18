Walmart will be offering Christmas tree & light services

A teenage girl sitting and the floor and decorating a Christmas tree in her home. She wearing Santa hats and having fun decorating the Christmas tree. She also wearing protective face masks and sending a message that we need to protect ourselves from the corona virus and to stay at home.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – This year Walmart will be offering tree deliveries in addition to a holiday light hanging service for those who might not have the time or materials to do it yourself.

For Christmas trees, you will have the option of fresh-cut or live planted ranging anywhere from 3 to 9 feet and Walmart will offer a flexible delivery schedule.

The light stringing service starts at $129 for single-story homes and for anything larger it will be $199.

If you do not already own Christmas lights, there will be an option to purchase lights from Walmart to be delivered at the same time as installation.

There will all be an additional option at the end of the season to take the lights down. You will be charged $99 for single-floor homes and $129 for two-story homes.

If you are interested in either of these services you can head over to Walmart’s website.

