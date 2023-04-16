BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart’s Chief Merchandising Officer says he will step aside as the company prepares for tougher business days ahead.

Charles Redfield will step down from his duties and move into an advisory role. Redfield has been with the company for 32 years.

Despite strong sales in areas like groceries, Walmart hit a slump in holiday sales items like clothing, toys, and electronics.

Now, company forecasts are predicting a tougher year and thousands of workers have already been laid off.