Walmart’s CyberWeek brings deals on electronics

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — When Black Friday begins to wind down, Walmart’s CyberWeek will ramp up.

According to a news release from the retailer, the event starts at 6 p.m. November 28 on Walmart’s website.

The release says Walmart+ members will receive exclusive access to shop for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles while supplies last.

Some of the CyberWeek deals include: