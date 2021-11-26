Walmart’s CyberWeek brings deals on electronics

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — When Black Friday begins to wind down, Walmart’s CyberWeek will ramp up.

According to a news release from the retailer, the event starts at 6 p.m. November 28 on Walmart’s website.

The release says Walmart+ members will receive exclusive access to shop for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles while supplies last.

Some of the CyberWeek deals include:

  • Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 8-QT XL Pressure Cooker for $149 (Special Buy) 
  • Fluxx FX3 Hoverboard for $89 (was $198) 
  • onn. 58” 4K Roku TV for $328 (was $478) 
  • Spalding 54” Shatter-proof Portable Basketball Hoop for $185 (was $299) 
  • Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6” for $99 (was $129) 

