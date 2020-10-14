Walton Arts Center, AMP offer alternative Halloween festivities

A child is seen having fun at a Halloween trick-or-treat. (iStock / Getty Images)

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Halloween may look a little different this year but the Walton Arts Center and the Walmart AMP have planned a weekend of safe Halloween-themed activities.

Attendees to the outdoor happy hour on Choctaw Plaza are encouraged to come in costume for a chance to win a pair of lawn tickets to every show in the 2021 Walmart AMP concert series.

Face masks and social distancing will still be required. A costume mask is not a substitute for a face mask. For more details about CDC costume guidelines visit www.amptickets.com.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

Friday, October 30

Happy Hour at the AMP from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Entrance is free but capacity is limited.

Tables are available on a first-come, first-served basis and a limited number of tables can be reserved in advance for $25.

Table reservations for the Oct. 30 Halloween Happy Hour will open at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 26 and close 48 hours prior to the event.

Make reservations by calling 479.443.5600 or visiting www.amptickets.com.

100% of all table reservations will be donated to support Walton Arts Center’s Ghost Light Recovery Fund and are tax-deductible and non-refundable.

Saturday, October 31

Hocus Pocus at 2 p.m. for $10

The Rocky Horror Picture Show at 8 pm for $15

For the evening show, dress in costume and bring your own props or purchase a prop bag when you arrive for $10.

Sunday, November 1

Coco 1 p.m. in English and 6 p.m. in Spanish for FREE

Purchase tickets now to Hocus Pocus and The Rocky Horror Picture Show or reserve your free tickets to Coco by calling 479.443.5600 or visiting waltonartscenter.org.

For a complete list of health and safety protocols please for these events, visit www.amptickets.com or www.waltonartscenter.org.