Walton Arts Center announces 2020-2021 Procter & Gamble Broadway series

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walton Arts Center announced the 2020-21 Procter & Gamble Broadway Series, featuring six shows.

The shows include five Arkansas premieres and the chance to see one show before it goes to Broadway.

Broadway subscriptions are on sale now and include My Fair Lady, Mean Girls, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Come From Away, Freestyle Love Supreme and An Officer and a Gentleman.

Subscribers who renew their subscription for the 2021-22 season will be able to guarantee their tickets for the premiere Fayetteville engagement of Hamilton before tickets become available to the general public.

Six-show Broadway subscription packages range from $278 to $412 for Tuesday and Wednesday evening and Thursday matinees, and $312 to $474 for Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening, and Saturday and Sunday matinees.

Package prices vary depending on performance selected and include all fees.

Dates, programs, and prices are subject to change.

Subscriptions can be renewed or new subscriptions can be purchased now online at waltonartscenter.org or by calling the subscriber hotline at 479-571-2785.

Single tickets to all Broadway and regular season shows will be available this summer.