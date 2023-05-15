FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Hollywood star John Cusack will be stopping by the Walton Arts Center on Oct. 29 for a conversation and a film screening.

The conversation with Cusack will be paired with a screening of 16 Candles, for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe.

“With four decades worth of roles in more than 70 films, Cusack has enjoyed a varied and diverse career. He has evolved into one of Hollywood’s most accomplished and respected actors of his generation, garnering both critical acclaim as well as prestigious accolades for his dramatic and comedic roles,” a release from the Walton Arts Center said.

Tickets are $69.95 to $119.95 plus applicable fees and go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 19.

Tickets will be available at waltonartscenter.org, by visiting the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by calling 479-443-5600.