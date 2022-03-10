FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walton Arts Center and producer Jeffrey Seller announced Thursday a digital lottery for tickets to the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton,” in conjunction with the show’s first performance on March 22 in Fayetteville.

According to a press release, a limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each. The #HAM4HAM lottery will first open at 10 a.m. Friday, March 11 and will close at noon Thursday, March 17 for tickets to performances on March 22-27.

The final digital lottery opens at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 18, and closes the following Thursday for performances March 29-April 3.

To enter the lottery:

Use the official app for “HAMILTON,” now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

You can also visit http://hamiltonmusical.com/lottery to register.

The lottery will open at 10 am every Friday and will close for entry at noon the next Thursday prior to the following week’s performances.

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 1 pm and 4 pm every Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances via email and mobile push notification. Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their ticket(s).

Lottery entrants can share about the show on their Twitter, Facebook, and/or Instagram accounts to gain additional lottery entries per platform.

No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.

Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning two hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID. Lottery tickets void if resold.

All times listed are in the local time zone.

Walton Arts Center lists additional rules for the lottery, nothing patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice.

Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases. Lottery ticket offers cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All sales are final with no refunds or exchanges. Lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. A purchase will not improve the chances of winning.

Tickets for “Hamilton” are currently on sale. Patrons are advised to check the official HAMILTON channels and www.waltonartscenter.org for late release seats which may become available at short notice.