Walton Arts Center announces return of Broadway with ‘Come from Away’

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walton Arts Center announced Broadway is returning to its stage with eight performances of Come from Away from October 26-31.

According to a news release from the Walton Arts Center, tickets start at $41 plus applicable fees and can be bought in person at the WAC’s box office weekdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets can also be bought by calling (479) 443-5600 on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by visiting its website.

The release says patrons can get reserved parking for $5 when they purchase tickets.

The release says groups of 10 or more are eligible for personalized service, ticket and venue rental discounts. Call (479) 571-7219 or email groups@waltonartscenter.org for more information.

Patrons 12 and older are required to provide printed and dated proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to entry or proof of full vaccination. The final vaccine dose must have been received at least two weeks prior to the show. Matching identification is also required.

Patrons 11 and younger can attend with printed proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to entry.

All patrons will also be required to wear a mask while inside the Walton Arts Center.

Come from Away recounts the story of 7,000 stranded airline passengers and the small Newfoundland town in Canada that welcomed them after 9/11.

The Tony Award-winning musical opened to critical acclaim on Broadway in March 2017.

Show Times:  

  • Tuesday, Oct. 26 and Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. 
  • Thursday, Oct. 28 at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. 
  • Friday, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m.  
  • Saturday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. 
  • Sunday, Oct. 31 at 2 p.m. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers