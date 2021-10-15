Walton Arts Center announces return of Broadway with ‘Come from Away’

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walton Arts Center announced Broadway is returning to its stage with eight performances of Come from Away from October 26-31.

According to a news release from the Walton Arts Center, tickets start at $41 plus applicable fees and can be bought in person at the WAC’s box office weekdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets can also be bought by calling (479) 443-5600 on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by visiting its website.

The release says patrons can get reserved parking for $5 when they purchase tickets.

The release says groups of 10 or more are eligible for personalized service, ticket and venue rental discounts. Call (479) 571-7219 or email groups@waltonartscenter.org for more information.

Patrons 12 and older are required to provide printed and dated proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to entry or proof of full vaccination. The final vaccine dose must have been received at least two weeks prior to the show. Matching identification is also required.

Patrons 11 and younger can attend with printed proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to entry.

All patrons will also be required to wear a mask while inside the Walton Arts Center.

Come from Away recounts the story of 7,000 stranded airline passengers and the small Newfoundland town in Canada that welcomed them after 9/11.

The Tony Award-winning musical opened to critical acclaim on Broadway in March 2017.

Show Times: