NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Walton Arts Center announced the finalists for the annual VoiceJam A Cappella Festival happening in April.

According to a press release, eight groups from across the country will come together on April 9 to compete for the title of VoiceJam Champion.

The finalists are:

VIBE – Dallas, Texas

Fifth Measure from Houston High School – Germantown, Tenn.

Essence Vocal Band – Jacksonville, Ark.

The Ozarks – Springfield, Mo.

KeyHarmony from University of Central Florida – Orlando, Fla.

A-Side from A & M Consolidated High School – College Station, Texas

Grains of Time from North Carolina State University – Raleigh, N.C.

Green Tones from University of North Texas – Denton, Texas

“This year’s competition will feature 100 talented singers from six different states, representing high schools, universities and their communities,” said Sara Broome Jones, learning programs and festivals specialist. “The aca-passion and incredible voices these groups bring to the stage will absolutely draw you in, and have you cheering out loud for your favorite.”

A cappella fans and finalists will converge in Fayetteville for a day of activities on Saturday, April 9, including a cappella workshops during the day for the general public and the competitors taught by a cappella pros, the release said.

The VoiceJam Competition will be at 7:30 pm. Additional information and a schedule for the workshops will come soon.

Tickets to the event can be purchased at the Walton Arts Center Box Office, online at waltonartscenter.org or by calling 479-443-5600. Prices range from $19 to $39 plus fees.

If tickets are purchased in February, a special offer can be redeemed by showing your ticket receipt at participating local businesses. A list of businesses can be found here.