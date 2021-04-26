Walton Arts Center celebrates anniversary with year-long campaign

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walton Arts Center is celebrating its 29th anniversary with its “My Walton Arts Center” campaign.

According to a press release, the year-long campaign aims to collect memories from patrons, volunteers, staff, artists, and partners. “We have been part of the cultural fabric of Northwest Arkansas for nearly three decades,” said Peter B. Lane, president and CEO of Walton Arts Center.

The event center asks people to call 479-571-2702 and leave their name, the city they are calling from, and a Walton Arts Center memory or experience.

These can be a favorite memory that they have of the Walton Arts Center, the first show they saw at the venue, what they value most about the arts center or why they consider the Walton Arts Center to be their local theater.

The staff will collect the memories throughout the year, incorporating and highlighting select memories as part of the 30th anniversary celebration in 2022.

More information about the “My Walton Arts Center” campaign can be found on the Walton Arts Center’s website.