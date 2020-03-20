Walton Arts Center extends programming suspension through May 9

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Walton Arts Center announced today that it is extending the programming suspension through May 9.

The programs include Mosaix Festival, Artosphere Festival and Fiddler on the Roof.

Walton Arts Center staff is working to reschedule performances for later this year if possible.

Information about rescheduled shows and options for ticket holders will be forthcoming.

“The decision was made based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and directives from Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan to suspend large events and mass gatherings for eight weeks in order to help reduce the spread of coronavirus,” said Peter Lane, president and CEO of Walton Arts Center. “This is the appropriate decision for the health of our community, employees, volunteers and performers.”

As performances are confirmed as rescheduled or canceled, patrons with tickets will be contacted. Patrons can choose to:

Receive a credit on their account that can be used through the 2020-21 season, including rescheduled performances and the recently announced Broadway season

Donate the amount of their ticket to support the mission of Walton Arts Center. As a nonprofit arts organization, Walton Arts Center relies on the audience that it serves. By donating your tickets, patrons will provide vital support for the performing arts that inspire and enrich our community

Receive a refund

Walton Arts Center will continue to monitor this developing situation and provide updates about shows beyond May 9 and rescheduled performances directly to patrons via email and to the public through our social media channels.

A current list of shows according to their status is available at waltonartscenter.org/ticketing-updates. Tickets for all Walmart AMP events remain on sale.

Walton Arts Center lobby is currently closed to the public.