FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walton Arts Center has announced its 2022-23 Proctor and Gamble Broadway series.

Subscribers and friends of the center got a sneak peek of the series on March 7.

This season features six shows: My Fair Lady, Pretty Woman, Moulin Rouge, Chicago, Tootsie, and Hadestown.

The center’s vice president says it’s rare that one season they would put on two recent Tony award-winning Best Musicals and a Tony winner for Best Revival of a Musical. “The important thing people need to know is that this is the most award broadway season we’ve had,” Jennifer Wilson Director of Public Relation said.

Each of the six shows will have eight opportunities for fans to attend except Moulin Rouge which will have 14.