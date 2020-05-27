Walton Arts Center gives back to blood donors

FILE – In this Thursday, March 26, 2020 file photo, vials of blood for testing and a donated bag of blood will be sent for testing and use at an American Red Cross blood drive at the Carbondale YMCA in Carbondale, Pa. On Thursday, April 2, 2020, the U.S. government eased restrictions on blood donations from gay men and other key groups because of a drop in the nation’s blood supply triggered by the coronavirus outbreak. (Jake Danna Stevens/The Times-Tribune via AP)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — While the curtains are closed until this fall, the Walton Arts Center is putting it’s atrium to good use.

Today, the non-profit hosted the Red Cross’s Community Blood Drive in it’s Walker Atrium.

Donors were even able to listen to live entertainment while they gave blood!

Performers like Ben Harris and Smokey and The Mirror played from the Pace Balcony Lobby.

Jennifer Wilson with the Walton Arts Center, said not only is it a great way to support the blood shortage, but a way to help support local artists.

“We love having people in the venue, this is really tough for all of us not to be a place where people come and gather. So we thought this would be a respectful to do that and to give back to those who donate blood but more importantly give back to local musicians,” Wilson said.

If you weren’t able to make today’s blood drive, the Red Cross is hosting many drives around the area.