NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walton Arts Center is offering a “Create Your Own Subscription” ticket offer for the 2022-23 season.

According to a press release, patrons can choose shows from any series except for Starrlight Jazz Club and West Street Live to make a three, five or seven-show subscription package. Higher discounts are applied for subscriptions including more shows.

In addition to the ability to customize subscriptions, “Create Your Own” subscribers also get early access to the season’s shows before single tickets go on sale to the general public, early access to new shows added throughout the year and discounts on most shows, including Broadway. Single tickets for “My Fair Lady” and “Pretty Woman” will go on sale on June 14. Single tickets to all other shows will go on sale later this summer.

Create Your Own subscription packages can be purchased in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office on weekdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., by calling 479-443-5600 on weekdays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. or by visiting waltonartscenter.org.

Those interested can select from the following shows to build a package:

P&G Broadway Series

My Fair Lady, Aug. 9-14

Pretty Woman: The Musical, Sept. 20-25

Chicago, Nov. 8-13

Tootsie, Jan. 17-22

Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Feb. 9-12 and 14-19*

Hadestown, May 23-28

Coca-Cola Night Out Series

Legally Blonde The Musical, Oct. 14-16

A Conversation with Fran Lebowitz, Nov. 29

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, Dec. 2-3

Time for Three, Jan. 24

Complexions Contemporary Ballet’s STAR DUST: From Bach to Bowie, March 16

Land O’Lakes Concert Series

Herb Alpert & Lani Hall, Sept. 15

The Music of Sam Cooke – The King of Soul, Jan. 30

Arkansas BlueCross and BlueShield Family Fun Series

Royal Winnipeg Ballet’s The Nutcracker, Nov. 25-27

Walton Arts Center & SoNA Present The Snowman: A Family Concert, Dec. 11*

A Letter for Elena, April 23

Annie, May 5-7

Madagascar The Musical, June 2-3

10×10 Arts Series

Aida Cuevas 45 th Anniversary – Yo Creo Que Es Tiempo with Mariachi Aztlán, Oct. 20*

Aquila Theatre's Pride & Prejudice, Oct. 27*

Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra, Nov. 20*

The Swingles, Dec. 4*

The 5 Browns, Jan. 14*

LADAMA, March 30*

New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players’ The Pirates of Penzance, April 1*

Duwendé, April 14*

Kids Series

Winnie the Pooh, Oct. 21-22

Bluey’s Big Play, Dec. 20-21

Acoustic Rooster’s Barnyard Boogie Starring Indigo Blume, March 5*

Windmill Theatre’s Hiccup!, April 16*

LOL@WAC

Menopause the Musical, Jan. 10

Spamilton: An American Parody, Jan. 28

More Shows

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Halloween Party, Oct. 31

VoiceJam Competition, April 15

