Walton Arts Center postpones large-scale programming until January 2021

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walton Arts Center has postponed Broadway shows and performances with audiences of more than 200 until January 2021.

The WAC launched the Ghost Light Recovery Fund to help cover the revenue shortfall created by the loss of programming due to health and safety restrictions to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“It will be some time before we can resume business as usual at our venues,” said Peter Lane, president and CEO of Walton Arts Center. “Because each show involves several hundred cast and crew members and draws thousands of audience members, it is almost impossible to socially distance and remain safe. The health and safety of our audience, performers and staff are our top priorities.”

The 2020-21 season lineup, scheduled to start in September, had been finalized but only shows in the P&G Broadway Series had been announced and on sale for subscribers.

Of those Broadway shows, My Fair Lady has rescheduled from this September to next summer – Wednesday, July 28 through Sunday, August 1, 2021.

An Officer and a Gentleman will be moved from Tuesday, March 30 to Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Staff is working now to finalize changes to Mean Girls, originally scheduled for November, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, originally scheduled for December.

The remainder in the series will proceed as scheduled: Fiddler on the Roof in April, Come From Away in May, and Freestyle Love Supreme in June.

Patrons with tickets to large shows or events previously rescheduled to this fall including Arlo Guthrie, Heather McMahan, Art of Wine and Hasan Minhaj will be contacted directly as soon as scheduling changes are finalized.

The Ghost Light Recovery Fund will help enable Walton Arts Center to offset lost revenue from canceled performances, continue education and intermission programming, maintain facilities and support staff until full-scale performances can resume.