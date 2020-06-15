Walton Arts Center prepares for physically-distanced performances

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walton Arts Center is preparing for physically-distanced performances.

According to its press release, the WAC will be ending its Hearts to Homes webcast that was launched ten weeks ago that showcased local artists, arts organizations and supported local restaurants.

Now, the WAC is preparing for smaller, physically-distanced, on-site performances that could start later this summer.

“We’re kind of doing research on what our best practices are, what other people are doing in the industry. We are members of the international association of vendor managers and broadway league,” said Jennifer Wilson, Director of Public Relations, Walton Arts Center/The Walmart AMP. “We’re pulling from all of those different resources to figure out what everyone is doing. We’ll compile those best practices into a protocol.”

The WAC is planning a two-day blood drive next month with live entertainment for those who donate blood.